JMU men’s soccer earns at-large bid into NCAA Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Championship.

The Dukes will be making their 19th appearance in the national tournament and will be facing Pittsburgh in the first round. This represents the Dukes’ seventh at-large bid into the tournament since 2011.

The Dukes and Panthers will take the pitch on Thursday, November 16 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.