JMU students react to College GameDay’s return

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ESPN announced that James Madison University would be hosting its College GameDay on Saturday Nov. 18 when the Dukes face App State. JMU’s football team is undefeated at 10-0.

JMU previously hosted College GameDay in 2015 and 2017, now its back for a third time. The ESPN College Football crew will be joined by the Jonas Brothers and Bailey Zimmerman for a special musical performance.

On Monday, WHSV swung by the Quad at JMU to get reactions from students about College GameDay coming to town. While the game isn’t until Saturday the excitement is already in the air ahead of the big weekend.

“I’m Beyond excited, this is my last year at JMU and my last home football game so what a way to go out,” said Jack Bouma, a JMU student.

With GameDay returning to the Friendly City even those who aren’t the biggest football fans are fired up.

“I never even heard about College Gameday up until this point and everybody was super excited and so I got really excited because everyone else was really excited,” said Courtney Keza, a JMU student.

Students are expecting a busy weekend on campus.

“Campus is gonna be crazy, it’s going to be really busy. Everyone is going to be so excited this weekend. I know a lot of people were planning to go home earlier than this weekend but now a lot of people are staying,” said Juliet Dills, a JMU student.

Dills and other students are also fired up about the Jonas Brothers coming to town.

“The game is going to be crazy and the Jonas Brothers coming is absolutely insane. I know a lot of us at this age really loved them when we were growing up,” she said.

Come Saturday JMU’s Quad will be packed with a sea of purple and gold.

“It’s going to be crazy. I think there are going to be a lot of people here and the quad will be mobbed. I think the energy will be great and everyone is going to be really excited,” said Caroline Salopek, a JMU student.

Students will be out early on Saturday trying to get a spot for College GameDay.

“Me and my roommates are going to try to bring out some camping stuff and stay out on the quad on Friday. Sleep there and try to get there early, get in front, and hopefully get on TV,” said Drew Neville, a JMU Student.

