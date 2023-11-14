JMU women’s basketball finding new identity in 2023-24 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball is 2-1 to open the 2023-24 season.

The Dukes are the defending Sun Belt Regular Season and Conference Champions but their roster looks a bit different this fall. The Dukes are playing without Kiki Jefferson, who played 116 career games and scored 1,838 points for the purple and gold. Jefferson graduate transferred to Louisville in her final year of college eligibility.

According to JMU head coach Sean O’Regan, the Dukes have been finding their new identity on and off the court over the first three games of the season.

“It’s a new team, there were other years where I would have felt completely confident that we were going to bounce back the right way but going into it I didn’t know yet,” said O’Regan. “It’s going to take a little bit of time for them to all fit together, it’s a work in progress, brick by brick.”

The Dukes are back in action on Wednesday when they host Longwood at 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.