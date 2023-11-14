Cream of the Crop
Man charged with murder after shooting in Petersburg

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old man faces a murder charge after a 40-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night.

Police responded to the shooting scene around 6:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Custer Street and found Robert D. Pugh with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kenneth Hunter was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm by a felon.

“Petersburg Bureau of Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in the swift arrest of the suspect,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

