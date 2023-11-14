MRL welcoming traveling theater company for six free shows

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staff with Massanutten Regional Library said they are always on the lookout for opportunities for unique literary and outreach experiences for patrons. Families in the Shenandoah Valley will have the chance to attend one of those experiences in the form of a live traveling theater program.

The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company, based out of Portland, Oregon, will be performing ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge’ at several MRL branches between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

According to a press release from MRL, all of the plays are free, family-friendly, and appropriate for children ages Pre-K through elementary school. MRL Youth Services coordinator Denise Munro said ticket prices can often be a barrier to artistic experiences like concerts or performances, but through programs like this, she hopes it will open doors to new experiences for attending families.

Those experiences are still literary experiences, it’s still part of learning about our world, learning about literacy and first opportunities to get experience with some great stories that you’ll reencounter in your life,” Munro said.

Performances dates, titles and locations are as follows:

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 4 PM: “The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge” at Grottoes Branch Library, 601 Dogwood Avenue, Grottoes

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 PM: “Pinocchio” at the Sipe Center, 100 North Main Street, Bridgewater

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 4 PM: “The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge” at Page Public Library, 100 Zerkel Street, Luray

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 PM: “Pinocchio” at Shenandoah VFW, 1103 Viring Street, Shenandoah

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11 AM: “Pinocchio” at Village Library, 175 N. Man Street, Broadway

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 PM: “The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge” at Central Library, 174 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg

Munro said MRL hosts story times and has several other special events in the coming months You can find a full schedule here.

