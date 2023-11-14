Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

One taken to hospital after explosion at Lynchburg school

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The sudden release of pressurized steam from a malfunctioning kitchen device is being blamed for an explosion Tuesday morning at RS Payne Elementary School in Lynchburg.

Two adults were treated on the scene and a third was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for complaints of difficulty breathing, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Around 8:30 a.m., Lynchburg Fire responded to the cafeteria/kitchen area at the school. The department says some kitchen workers were in the area, and children were eating breakfast in the cafeteria at the time. The school was briefly evacuated and medical personnel checked the affected people.

Fire crews say no dangerous gases or chemicals were released and no other damage was done to the kitchen. Crews cleared from the scene by 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
Two arrested after Luray abduction, police say
Ashley Biggs Neeley mugshot
Use of force ruled justifiable in second police shooting of woman
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end

Latest News

Air3 travels on cruise control down Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg
Air3 travels on cruise control down Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg
people in children's wing of MRL
MRL welcoming traveling theater company for six free shows
Waynesboro Police Department
Waynesboro Police Department to resume enforcing “skill games” ban
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sunshine through midweek