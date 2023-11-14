Outpost Bookstore prepares for third College GameDay

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Outpost Bookstore is making preparations for James Madison University’s third appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay.

The Dukes will appear on ESPN’s College GameDay for the third time following their 44-6 win against the University of Connecticut. Not only will the university prepare for the events, but local businesses across the Friendly City are making their preparations as well.

The Outpost Bookstore is an off-campus hub for JMU spirit-wear. They have shirts, sweaters, necklaces and other apparel/decorative items for fans of all ages. Since 2004, the shop has prepared for different events like JMU homecoming and parents’ weekend. However, the owners said this weekend will be much different compared to those weekends.

“This is a pretty big thing that’s coming to town this weekend. Even for myself, I am full of excitement,” Karen Wolter, owner of the Outpost Bookstore, said. “A little bit anxious at that same time but I just think it’s going to be so much fun for everybody and just one of those memories that everybody is going to want to keep.”

While the Dukes gear up for the Mountaineers on Nov. 18, businesses like the Outpost Bookstore are stocking the shelves for the unplanned visitors coming to Harrisonburg for both the football game and College GameDay.

“We’ve definitely been trying to get shirts made, printing shirts,” She said. “Working on new designs and making sure we have our store full enough for all those people.”

Though the news broke on Nov. 11, Wolter said she and her family had their suspicions that College GameDay was coming to town.

“Kind of getting the hints around the house,” Wolter said. “We kind of started thinking about that and of course, we got the news on Saturday evening and immediately started sending out our texts and emails.”

When Wolter and her family got the news on Saturday, her family immediately started to get to work.

“Saturday night, as soon as we found out, my daughter sat down and immediately started working on a design,” Wolter said. “Once we got that approved, we started printing that design so these actually go on the shelves today.”

The Outpost Bookstore can be found in downtown Harrisonburg and off of Port Republic Road near the I-81 exits. Wolter said this event is bringing Harrisonburg one step closer to being “on the map.”

