Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Traffic advisory issued ahead of College GameDay

(WWBT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is advising drivers to be prepared for possible traffic delays on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The University says traffic delays are expected along South Main Street as trucks begin arriving to set up for ESPN’s College GameDay, which is happening this Saturday in Harrisonburg. Police will temporarily close parts of the road while trucks arrive, and the University says most of the activity will take place from around midday to early afternoon.

Drivers should be alert and listen to police instruction when in the area, and the University says drivers may want to avoid South Main Street.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
Two arrested after Luray abduction, police say
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end
On Monday WHSV swung by the Quad at JMU to get reactions from students about College GameDay...
JMU students react to College GameDay’s return

Latest News

A Franklin man accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor was in court on Tuesday....
Franklin man accused of sexually abusing minors arraigned in court
Air3 travels on cruise control down Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg
Air3 travels on cruise control down Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg
JMU College GameDay
Local hotels hit capacity ahead of College GameDay
people in children's wing of MRL
MRL welcoming traveling theatre company for six free shows