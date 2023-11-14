Cream of the Crop
Waynesboro Police Department to resume enforcing “skill games” ban

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After the Virginia Supreme Court’s decision to ban “skill games”, the Waynesboro Police Department says they will begin notifying businesses that offer “skill games” between now and December 1.

The law banning “skill games” was enacted by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020 and amended in 2022. The law made possessing, operating, or playing “skill games” a criminal offense provided both civil and criminal penalties for people operating them.

A lawsuit was filed challenging the ban and the court entered an injunction, which prohibited enforcement of the ban until a trial could be held. The Virginia Supreme Court vacated the lower court’s decision on October 13, which lifted the injunction.

The Waynesboro Police Department says they are working with the Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to resume enforcement of the ban.

Between now and December 1, businesses that offer or use “skill games” will be notified about the reinstatement of the ban on the machines by the Waynesboro Police Department.

You can read the full statement regarding the ban, and the law, on the Waynesboro Police Department Facebook page.

