Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

19-year-old woman accused of killing romantic rival in love triangle

Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting a woman who was romantically involved with...
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting a woman who was romantically involved with the same man.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Arizona's Family)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A 19-year-old Arizona woman is accused of shooting and killing a romantic rival last month.

According to Phoenix police, Chamille Tapia-Hernandez got into an argument with 23-year-old Alyssa Candelaria Gomez inside a shed in the backyard of a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on Oct. 31.

The argument escalated, and police said Tapia-Hernandez pulled out a gun and shot Gomez in the stomach.

A man that both women were reportedly dating ran from the shed after the shooting, along with Tapia-Hernandez.

First responders arrived and took Gomez to the hospital, where she later died.

Authorities said they later caught up with Tapia-Hernandez and took her into custody.

During an interview with detectives, Tapia-Hernandez denied being romantically involved with the man, but she claimed the man’s girlfriends were jealous that she was allowed to stay with him at the shed.

Tapia-Hernandez is facing a charge of second-degree murder with bail set at $1 million.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke and haze from nearby wildfire leads to hazy view in the Valley.
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
Traffic advisory issued ahead of College GameDay
Shot of police lights.
I-81 crash cleared
A new Northrop Grumman facility is coming to Waynesboro, creating more than 300 jobs for the...
300+ Jobs coming to Waynesboro
On Monday WHSV swung by the Quad at JMU to get reactions from students about College GameDay...
JMU students react to College GameDay’s return

Latest News

Winds bring wildfire smoke into the area
Harrisonburg fire department engine 1
Preventing cooking house fires this holiday season
Preventing cooking house fires this holiday season
In Page County the community is coming together to support a family in need. Seven years ago...
Page County community comes together to restore Stanley family’s home
45-year-old Nanci Britner has been missing since June 28.
Family of missing Winchester woman looks to raise money for reward