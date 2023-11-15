Anicira receives $12,000 Access to Care Grant from Petco Love

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira Veterinary Center is set to receive a $12,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love to support their work for animals in Harrisonburg and Rockingham Counties.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $370 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

The investment is part of $1.5M in grants recently announced by Petco Love for more than 100 spay/neuter clinics and other low-cost veterinary care providers to help increase access to veterinary care for pets in their communities. The investments are also being granted to reduce economic euthanasia, and the surrender of pets to shelters when families are not able to afford needed veterinary treatment.

The $12,000 will cover the costs for the care of 145 underserved pets in Anicira’s ‘Operation Free Pet Healthcare’ program.

“It covers comprehensive care, so anything from a well-visit all the way up to soft-tissue surgery or dentistry, we’re able to provide through that program,” marketing and communications manager Katie Nicholson said.

“Petco Love knows pets are family and we strive to take care of them the best we can, though the reality is not everyone has equal access to veterinary care as many pet parents face difficult financial times,” President of Petco Love Susanne Kogut said in a press release, “That’s why we are proud to support our partner animal welfare organizations in providing helpful services in their communities, so we can keep pets and their families together.”

“We are incredibly grateful for this Access to Care grant from Petco Love. With this invaluable support, we will be able to provide vital healthcare to 145 pets, ensuring they stay happily united with their families,” said Cate Lemmond, President and CEO of Anicira.

Since opening in 2005, Anicira has provided care to more than 300,000 pets.

