Big Island fire spreads 1,400 acres; 0% contained

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A wildfire in the Matts Creek area of Bedford County has spread approximately 1,400 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire has yet to be contained.

The forestry service says the fire is five miles southeast of Glasgow, and five miles northwest of Big Island.

The fire is located south of US-501 and the James River within the James River Face Wilderness in the Jefferson National Forest. The entire fire is on the National Forest lands, according to the forestry service.

The forestry service says no structures are under threat.

