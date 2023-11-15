Big Island fire spreads to roughly 2,500 acres; 0% contained

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Matt’s Creek wildfire in Bedford County has spread to roughly 2,500 acres and is 0% contained, according to the USDA Forest Service.

Approximately 120 firefighters, six fire crews, two engines, three helicopters, and two fixed wing air tankers using water only are battling the flames.

The forest service says the fire is five miles southeast of Glasgow, and five miles northwest of Big Island.

The fire is south of US-501 and the James River within the James River Face Wilderness in the Jefferson National Forest. The entire fire is on the National Forest lands, according to the Forest Service.

The forest service says no structures are under threat.

The following locations are closed for public safety:

• Appalachian Trail from James River Foot Bridge to Petite’s Gap Road

• James River Foot Bridge Parking Lot

• Matts Creek Trail

• Piney Ridge Trail

• Balcony Falls Trail

• Gunther Ridge Trail

• Belfast Trail

• Sulphur Springs Trail

