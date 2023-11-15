Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Big Island fire spreads to roughly 2,500 acres; 0% contained

Matt's Creek Fire
Matt's Creek Fire(Sandra Berry)
By Justin Geary and Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Matt’s Creek wildfire in Bedford County has spread to roughly 2,500 acres and is 0% contained, according to the USDA Forest Service.

Approximately 120 firefighters, six fire crews, two engines, three helicopters, and two fixed wing air tankers using water only are battling the flames.

The forest service says the fire is five miles southeast of Glasgow, and five miles northwest of Big Island.

The fire is south of US-501 and the James River within the James River Face Wilderness in the Jefferson National Forest. The entire fire is on the National Forest lands, according to the Forest Service.

The forest service says no structures are under threat.

The following locations are closed for public safety:

• Appalachian Trail from James River Foot Bridge to Petite’s Gap Road

• James River Foot Bridge Parking Lot

• Matts Creek Trail

• Piney Ridge Trail

• Balcony Falls Trail

• Gunther Ridge Trail

• Belfast Trail

• Sulphur Springs Trail

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
Crash cleared on I-81 N
Shot of police lights.
I-81 crash cleared
Since the food drive began, ucky and his son, brent, have donated over 2 million dollars worth...
Governor Glenn Youngkin awards Harrisonburg family
A new Northrop Grumman facility is coming to Waynesboro, creating more than 300 jobs for the...
300+ Jobs coming to Waynesboro

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Smoke and haze through the end of the week
Smoke and haze from Bedford Co. fire seen around the Valley from our Pepsi of Central Virginia...
Nearby wildfire smoke reduces air quality- Smoke Forecast
Smoke Forecast 11-16-23
Mary's Memories Team during the Walk to End Alzheimer's event.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s event raises $123,000 in Harrisonburg
This photo submitted to WHSV shows water being dumped from an airplane.
Bedford County Wildfire