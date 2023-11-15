Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Blue Ridge Parkway announces partial closures due to wildfire

(WDBJ Weather)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES RIVER, Va. (WDBJ) - Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway will be closed temporarily while parkway officials assist the U.S. Forest Service crews in battling the Matt’s Creek Fire.

The parkway will be closed from milepost 66.3, near US Highway 501 to milepost 85.9, at VA Route 43 until further notice, according to the National Park Service.

Visitors are advised to seek alternative routes as the roads are closed to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
Crash cleared on I-81 N
Shot of police lights.
I-81 crash cleared
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say
45-year-old Nanci Britner has been missing since June 28.
Family of missing Winchester woman looks to raise money for reward

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week