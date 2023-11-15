Blue Ridge Parkway announces partial closures due to wildfire

JAMES RIVER, Va. (WDBJ) - Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway will be closed temporarily while parkway officials assist the U.S. Forest Service crews in battling the Matt’s Creek Fire.

The parkway will be closed from milepost 66.3, near US Highway 501 to milepost 85.9, at VA Route 43 until further notice, according to the National Park Service.

Visitors are advised to seek alternative routes as the roads are closed to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.