Bridgewater men’s basketball defeats Washington and Lee in home opener

Bridgewater wins an early-season ODAC matchup at home against Washington and Lee
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater men’s basketball team defeated Washington and Lee 91-83 on Tuesday night.

The Eagles were led by RK Law who scored 24 points. Alec Topper chipped in with 20 points while Aaron Oats scored 15 points and Jordan Cooper added 11.

Bridgewater had 37 bench points.

The Eagles return to action at home this weekend when they take on Penn Tech as part of the Carlyle Whitelow Invitational.

