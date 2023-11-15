Bridgewater to take on Wilkes as part of Chesapeake Challenge

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Thanks to last week’s win against Guilford, the Bridgewater football team earned the chance to play in a bowl game.

The Eagles will hit the road to take on Wilkes as part of the Chesapeake Challenge.

The challenge features the top two teams that aren’t in the NCAA playoff field from the ODAC and Landmark Conferences.

“For our conference to be able to work with the landmark like this, it is a good thing for our student athletes experience,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “At the end of the day, that’s one thing we want to be able lift up and have a great athletic experience and college experience for our players.”

The two schools are meeting for the first time. This marks the second straight season the Eagles will play in a postseason bowl game. Kickoff Saturday against Wilkes is at noon.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.