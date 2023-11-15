Cream of the Crop
Escaped bull charges, stomps officer at site of livestock truck rollover

An officer in Australia was saved by his new protective vest after a bull charged and stomped him at the site of a livestock truck crash. (SOURCE: TMX)
By TMX staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A police officer in Australia put his protective gear to the test against a bull on the loose following the rollover crash of a truck carrying livestock.

Queensland officers near Charleville responded to the rollover crash along the Landsborough Highway on July 26.

While attending to the crash, a bull from the truck charged an officer. Fortunately for the officer, he was fitted with an Integrated Load Bearing Vest, which may have made all the difference when he was charged and knocked to the ground before being stomped on.

“Obviously the policing job is pretty diverse – you never know what you’re going to get on a day-to-day basis,” the officer said. “But that was pretty unexpected, and I’ll admit, it was a bit of a shock.”

The officer said he has no idea what may have happened had he not been wearing the protective vest, but he’s glad he wore it.

“It’s certainly done its job,” he said.

Officials with the Organisational Capability Command said the vests had proven their ability to keep officers safe, even if the method was unconventional.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

