Family of missing Winchester woman looks to raise money for reward

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - The family of a missing woman in Winchester is holding a special event next weekend that they hope will help bring answers. 45-year-old Nanci Britner has been missing since June 28.

On Saturday November 25, her family and the non-profit Voices for the Silenced are hosting an indoor yard sale and raffling off donated items to raise money for a reward for anyone who provides information leading to the location of Nanci.

“I’m just hoping that we raise enough that we get someone who actually knows what happened to her to actually talk and come forward of where she could be,” said Kelsi Brinter, Nanci’s daughter.

Kelsi said that the last several months have been very hard for her family.

“It’s a struggle everyday especially with the holidays coming up without her here. My kids are starting to question more and I don’t really have an answer for them because I don’t know what happened to her either,” she said. “It’s very emotional some days it’s anger, it’s sadness, confusion, it’s just a lot.”

There haven’t been any major developments in the case of Nanci’s disappearance in recent months. For Kelsi and her family the hardest part has been the lack of answers.

“I really just want to find her either way. I just really need to know what happened and if she is ok. With not knowing if she is alive or not I don’t know if she’s suffering and that’s the hardest part, not knowing what she’s going through all these months,” said Kelsi.

Nanci was last seen on the night of June 28 trying to get a ride home from her sister’s hotel room at the Relax Inn in Winchester.

“I would just like people to keep sharing her story out there regardless of what some people think of her. She is a caring person, loving, she would do anything for anybody, and she is a human so she deserves to be found,” said Kelsi.

The indoor yard sale fundraiser will be held at 109 Boundary Ave. in Winchester on Saturday Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone with information on Nanci Britner’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131.

