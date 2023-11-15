Grottoes Town Council tests Grand Caverns Pool, presents results

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The closure of the Grand Caverns Pool in Grottoes remains a popular topic of discussion in the town, especially after the town council made plans to demolish it earlier this year.

Grottoes Town Council shared updates on the pool during its meeting on Monday, November 13th. The pool has had several leaks and problems over the years, leading the council to push for its permanent closure and demolition, Shortly after, the town council formed a ‘Pool Committee’ to see if it’s possible to save the pool.

Back in 2022, the town invested in a ground penetration radar study to assess the condition of the ground beneath the pool. They conducted a second one in July to check for further damage or erosion.

Town manager Stefanie Mcalister says the council presented the results last night.

”Overall, it states that there are no significant voids in the earth underneath the pool,” she said, “There’s really no change from the 2022 study to the study that was done in 2023.″

Aside from looking at the report, the town council did not discuss or motion for any decisions about the future of the pool at the meeting.

In the past, there have been discussions about renovating or rebuilding the pool. At this time, the town is not opening or operating the pool.

