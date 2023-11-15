Lynchburg police arrest man for assaulting officer

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested on multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Sherman Morris was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Morris fled from officers in the early hours of October 8th. Police say at 3:27 a.m. they found Morris as a passenger in a red Nissan Xterra parked at the 7/11 on Fort Avenue.

LPD tried to arrest Morris, but he escaped and drove away in the Xterra after hitting a parked car and a police car, according to police. Morris then drove north toward downtown on Fort Avenue.

Morris was originally wanted for contempt of court/failure to appear, possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a convicted felon, trespassing, and petit larceny.

Morris received the following charges after the incident:

Three Counts of Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Grand Larceny of a Vehicle

Felony Property Damage

Felony Elude Police

Obstruction of Justice

Driving While Revoked

Morris is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.