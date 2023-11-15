Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Lynchburg police arrest man for assaulting officer

Sherman Morris mugshot.
Sherman Morris mugshot.(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested on multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Sherman Morris was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Morris fled from officers in the early hours of October 8th. Police say at 3:27 a.m. they found Morris as a passenger in a red Nissan Xterra parked at the 7/11 on Fort Avenue.

LPD tried to arrest Morris, but he escaped and drove away in the Xterra after hitting a parked car and a police car, according to police. Morris then drove north toward downtown on Fort Avenue.

Morris was originally wanted for contempt of court/failure to appear, possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a convicted felon, trespassing, and petit larceny.

Morris received the following charges after the incident:

  • Three Counts of Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
  • Grand Larceny of a Vehicle
  • Felony Property Damage
  • Felony Elude Police
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Driving While Revoked

Morris is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic advisory issued ahead of College GameDay
Shot of police lights.
I-81 crash cleared
A new Northrop Grumman facility is coming to Waynesboro, creating more than 300 jobs for the...
300+ Jobs coming to Waynesboro
On Monday WHSV swung by the Quad at JMU to get reactions from students about College GameDay...
JMU students react to College GameDay’s return
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Harrisonburg fire department engine 1
Preventing cooking house fires this holiday season
Smoke and haze from nearby wildfire leads to hazy view in the Valley.
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
VDOT says the north right shoulder is closed on I-81 at mile marker 237 in Rockingham County...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes delays on I-81 N
Uniontown neighborhood in Staunton.
Public hearing on Uniontown planned for Staunton’s planning commission meeting
Kitten at Anicira.
Anicira receives $12,000 Access to Care Grant from Petco Love