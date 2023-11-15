Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Organization hosts Forum in Staunton to discuss immediate needs of homeless individuals

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elaine Rose, President of Building Bridges for the Gretter Good, said the topic of the forum was meeting the immediate needs of homeless people.

“I wanted us to do something that would make an impact right now. I realized we needed to do something for the winter months to keep the homeless population alive and safe,” said Rose. “It gave us a lot of information, it allowed us to see what they do and allowed me to ask the question, what do they need.”

Susan Richardson, Executive Director of Valley Mission, said topics discussed including the collective state of people experiencing homelessness in the region, the things to community can do to help those who are experiencing homelessness, and the stigma and myths around being homeless.

“It was just a really good community conversation for us to kind of forge a path forward to be able to help one another,” said Richardson.

Richardson said many want to feel connected to their community, especially during this time of the year.

“They just want to have a sense of belonging so they can find housing and they become productive citizens in the community,” said Richardson.

Richardson said while the number of clients at Valley Mission has remained stable, in the region, the number of homeless people has gone up.

“Rent is very expensive and it is very difficult for our folks to find affordable housing,” said Richardson.

The last few weeks, Rose said Building Bridges for the Greater Good has been collecting warm winter clothes, shoes, coats, boots, and blankets.

“We have been collecting food, we want to give out 500 to 1,000 blessing bags on Thanksgiving and Christmas in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro,” said Rose.

Rose said homelessness can impact anyone.

“If we tell the truth all of us are one hardship event away from being homeless. Whether it is an illness, losing your job, something like COVID-19, that causes you to lose your job. It could be life’s expenses right now. It could be your children get sick, it could mental health, drugs or alcohol,” said Rose.

Rebecca Joyce, Housing Planner and Grants Coordinator for the City of Staunton said city staff was present at this forum.

The city is active with the organizations that assist homeless people and will continue to attend those meetings and participate with the organizations, said Joyce.

“We do assist through our community development block grant program, we do give some funding to some of the housing providers and nonprofit organizations who assist with homelessness,” said Joyce.

Rose said they are planning to have another meeting like this one around March of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
Two arrested after Luray abduction, police say
On Monday WHSV swung by the Quad at JMU to get reactions from students about College GameDay...
JMU students react to College GameDay’s return
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end

Latest News

Shot of police lights.
Drivers can expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sunshine through midweek
People diagnosed with prediabetes are recommended to have no more than 13 grams of saturated...
World Diabetes Day 2023 focusing on people knowing their risk
Someone gave 645 shoeboxes and volunteers know that each one is a gift that keeps on giving.
Operation Christmas Child sets goal at 20,000 shoeboxes for Shenandoah Valley
James Madison University
College GameDay bringing excitement to JMU