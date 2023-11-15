Cream of the Crop
Public hearing on Uniontown planned for Staunton’s planning commission meeting

Uniontown neighborhood in Staunton.
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Planning Commission will have its first public hearing on adding the Uniontown Neighborhood Action Plan to Staunton’s Comprehensive Plan.

“The Uniontown Neighborhood Action Plan is a clear vision and path forward for the community,” said Staunton Senior Planner, Rodney Rhodes.

Rhodes said the action plan consists of community goals and a list of action items.

“At the same meeting on Thursday staff will introduce a proposed new zoning district for Uniontown that will address their unique needs,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes said this will be an opportunity for the community to come out and speak on adding the Uniontown Neighborhood Action Plan to the Comprehensive Plan.

“I believe the community supports this plan and wants to not only see the city adopt this plan but see the city implement it,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes encourages the community to attend the public hearing which will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m. After this public hearing, it will go before city council where there will be a second public hearing.

