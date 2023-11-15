Cream of the Crop
Smoke and haze impacts the area due to nearby wildfire

The wildfire is located south of Augusta County in Bedford County, Va
Smoke and haze from nearby wildfire leads to hazy view in the Valley.(Maxuser | WHSV)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Smoke and haze has quickly moved into the Valley Wednesday morning due to a wildfire south of the area. According to Inciweb, the Matts Creek Fire is located within the James River Face Wilderness on the Jefferson National Forest in Bedford County, which is northwest of Lynchburg, Va.

The fire began on November 12, 2023 and as of Wednesday, the fire is 1,200 acres and 0% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Southerly winds on Wednesday are transporting the smoke northward into our viewing area leading to a smoky smell and haze.

According to Airnow.gov, the air quality Wednesday morning is now in the ‘unhealthy’ category near Staunton and in the ‘moderate’ category near Harrisonburg.

Air quality as of Wednesday morning is 'unhealthy' for the Staunton area and 'moderate' for the Harrisonburg area according to Airnow.gov(Maxuser | WHSV)

Limit time outside if possible, especially if you are sensitive.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

