Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

World Diabetes Day 2023 focusing on people knowing their risk

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Sentara RMH’s diabetes education services, there are more than 600,000 people who are managing diabetes, on top of 2.1 million people managing pre-diabetes.

The theme with this year’s world diabetes day is people knowing their risk.

“When they get that diagnosis, it’s often a shock. There may be some denial and we really enjoy coming alongside and working with individuals to give them the resources support and education that they need to prevent complications to manage it well,” Certified Diabetes Care & Education Specialist Laura WIlliamson said.

Laura Williamson, MS, BSN, RN, CDCES said diabetes prevention programs are there to address someone’s needs where anyone can find out their risk online.

A team for diabetes education at Sentara RMH said one in four people are managing diabetes or prediabetes without knowing it and there are more risks for the body if left unchecked.

“A danger of not managing diabetes, increases people’s risks of heart disease as well as stroke, and then the complications that accompany high blood sugars over long periods of time,” Williamson said

Other risks include microvascular changes that lead to numbness in the feet along with issues involving their eyes, skin, and kidneys.

Laura Williamson said people can get an idea of where they stand with diabetes by going to the CDC’s website. The diabetes support group at Sentara RMH will meet on November 28.

Prediabetes is the stage before type 2 diabetes, health professionals confirm that it is reversible at this stage with lifestyle modifications with increasing exercise activity and controlling food intake.

The American Diabetes Association has guidelines, resources, and tips for people to live healthily with a diagnosis.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between UConn...
ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Harrisonburg for a third time
Two arrested after Luray abduction, police say
On Monday WHSV swung by the Quad at JMU to get reactions from students about College GameDay...
JMU students react to College GameDay’s return
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end

Latest News

Shot of police lights.
Drivers can expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of sunshine through midweek
Someone gave 645 shoeboxes and volunteers know that each one is a gift that keeps on giving.
Operation Christmas Child sets goal at 20,000 shoeboxes for Shenandoah Valley
James Madison University
College GameDay bringing excitement to JMU