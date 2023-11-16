Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

After decades on the run, Florida man sentenced to 50 years for murder

Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.
By Melissa Ratliff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who spent nearly four decades on the run after a 1984 murder has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

WWSB reports Donald Santini pleaded guilty to the murder of Cynthia Wood.

Santini was the last person seen with Wood, then 33. The single mother’s body was found in a ditch in Riverview and Santini’s fingerprints were found on her body. Her cause of death was listed as strangulation.

Santini had been living under the name Wellman Simmonds in Texas and California. Santini was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” several times throughout his decades on the run. He was discovered only after he submitted his fingerprints when he applied for a passport.

Santini was sentenced to 50 years in Florida State Prison followed by 15 years of probation as part of a plea deal with the state attorney’s office.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
Crash cleared on I-81 N
Shot of police lights.
I-81 crash cleared
45-year-old Nanci Britner has been missing since June 28.
Family of missing Winchester woman looks to raise money for reward
In Page County the community is coming together to support a family in need. Seven years ago...
Page County community comes together to restore Stanley family’s home

Latest News

The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas unanimously approved by MLB owners
Kaitlin Armstrong sits with her defense lawyers during her murder trial at the...
Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson in jealous rage
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties