Fire causing lane closure, delays, on I-64 W, VDOT says

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says all west lanes on Interstate 64 are closed because of a vehicle fire.

According to VDOT, at mile marker 100, drivers can expect delays because of the fire, and all lanes heading west are closed.

VDOT says backups are around 2.5 miles as of 1:10 p.m.

Traffic is being detoured off at exit 107.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more information.

