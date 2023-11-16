James Madison women’s basketball cruises past Longwood

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison’s women’s basketball team took down Longwood 84-50 Wednesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Three JMU scorers were in double figures: Carole Miller had 14 points for JMU, Mikaya Tynes had 11 points, and Kseniia Kozlova had 10 points.

The Dukes shot 44 percent from three-point range and outrebounded the Lancers 58 to 29.

The Dukes continue their homestand Sunday against VCU.

