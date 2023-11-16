Nearby wildfire smoke reduces air quality- Smoke Forecast

(WHSV) - We have a First Alert Weather night and day for Wednesday night and Thursday because of the poor air quality and smoke across the area. This means you may want to pay a little more close attention to the forecast. With a wildfire things can change quickly based on fire behavior.

Wildfire smoke and haze made a return to the area on Thursday due to a wildfire burning near the Bedford/Rockbridge County line. This is just east of Natural Bridge.

The haze will stick around through Friday evening, November 17th and then it will improve with a wind shift behind the front Friday night.

The fire began on Sunday, November 12, and as of Wednesday evening is 0% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Southerly winds on Wednesday are sending the smoke northward into our viewing area leading to a smoky smell and haze. We also have high pressure overhead, which means sinking air. So the smoke is getting dragged north with southerly winds, but also it’s settling closer to the ground.

SMOKE AND HAZE FORECAST

Here’s a look at the smoke forecast for the next few days. This is subject to change based on the fire but the winds remain out of the southerly direction into Friday evening.

Flight path of the Erickson Aero Tanker fighting the Matts Creek fire in Bedford Co today.

What a shot! That's from Sandra.

Shout out to @ChrisJacksonSC for the flight path info pic.twitter.com/fN2FZmE5On — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 15, 2023

Wildfire smoke is getting trapped in the low levels due to high pressure overhead. Southerly winds are dragging that smoke northward. The fire grew by at least 1,000 acres through the day on Wednesday.

JUST IN: 🔥NEW photos from Sandra Berry of the Matts Creek fire in Bedford Co.

I did speak with the PIO and she confirmed that the smoke today is from the fire growing. Firefighters did not do any backburning today.

The size is now up to 2,500 acres as of 5:45 pm https://t.co/vnfFV32LT7 pic.twitter.com/M63gz5ZjFF — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 15, 2023

RELIEF FROM THE SMOKE

We do have a cold front coming in Friday night which will lead to a wind shift. This wind shift out of the northwest Friday night will give us a break in the smoke and haze for the weekend. However, with the wind for the weekend and lowering relative humidity values, plus the ongoing drought- the fire danger will be high for Saturday and Sunday, potentially into Monday next week.

AIR QUALITY

