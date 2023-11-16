Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

NCAA rejects latest JMU appeal for bowl-eligibility

A James Madison fan holds up a sign, "Let them bowl," during a football game against UConn on...
A James Madison fan holds up a sign, "Let them bowl," during a football game against UConn on Nov. 11, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has confirmed multiple reports, which includes ESPN and The Athletic, that the NCAA has rejected the athletic department’s latest waiver request for bowl eligibility for the football program.

Last week, JMU wrote a letter to the NCAA, asking the organization to reconsider its decision to reject JMU’s transition waiver from FCS to FBS from two years to one. In April, the NCAA rejected JMU’s initial appeal.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the outcome of the NCAA’s review of our request for bowl relief,” said JMU Athletics in a statement. “We’re saddened for our university community and, in particular, we’re devastated for our football program, the coaches and student-athletes who have orchestrated an amazing season and earned the opportunity. As we turn the page, we have an incredible week lined up with College GameDay here and our final home game, so we’re focused on maximizing these moments for our university and celebrating our senior class.”

A spokesperson for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued the following statement:

“Despite their undefeated record and historic season, the NCAA again refused to allow JMU to be bowl- and postseason-eligible. The Attorney General is disappointed and will consider all legal options to support the JMU community and the future of their student-athletes.”

The decision means the Dukes are ineligible to compete for a Sun Belt Conference Championship. The only way the Dukes can play in a bowl game is if there’s not enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all the bowl games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
Traffic advisory issued ahead of College GameDay
Shot of police lights.
I-81 crash cleared
A new Northrop Grumman facility is coming to Waynesboro, creating more than 300 jobs for the...
300+ Jobs coming to Waynesboro
On Monday WHSV swung by the Quad at JMU to get reactions from students about College GameDay...
JMU students react to College GameDay’s return

Latest News

The Bridgewater men's basketball team during pregame introductions on Nov. 14, 2023 against...
Bridgewater men’s basketball defeats Washington and Lee in home opener
Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn at practice on Aug. 16, 2023
Bridgewater to take on Wilkes as part of Chesapeake Challenge
From left: James Carpenter, Jamree Kromah, and Cheese Sarratt walk to midfield for the coin...
Despite ‘College GameDay’ excitement, JMU remains focused
The Outpost Bookstore is making preparations for James Madison University’s third appearance on...
Outpost Bookstore prepares for third College GameDay