Second suspect arrested in shooting of VSU officer

Chesterfield Police said Officer Bruce Foster was seriously injured in a shooting near VSU’s campus following an investigation into a disturbance.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in relation to the shooting of a Virginia State University police officer.

Early Sunday morning, Chesterfield Police said Officer Bruce Foster was seriously injured in a shooting near VSU’s campus following an investigation into a disturbance.

“The officer had stopped to speak to the people involved in the disturbance and encountered Reginald L. King Jr., 21,” police said Thursday. “King gave the officer false identifying information before fleeing on foot. The officer gave chase and caught up to King. He was attempting to detain King when Deonta M. Blount, 21, approached from behind and shot the officer.”

Reginald L. King Jr. was arrested and charged in the shooting of a VSU police officer.
Reginald L. King Jr. was arrested and charged in the shooting of a VSU police officer.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Chesterfield Police, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested King on Thursday and charged him with with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Blount was arrested Tuesday and is facing two charges in this case, including aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Deonta M. Blount was arrested and charged in the shooting of a VSU police officer.
Deonta M. Blount was arrested and charged in the shooting of a VSU police officer.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Chesterfield Police continue to ask anyone with tips or information about this case to call the department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

