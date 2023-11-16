Smoke and haze through the end of the week

With the ongoing drought and very little rain on the way, please use extreme caution and avoid any burning. Click here to follow burn bans.

WEDNESDAY: Smoke and haze from a wildfire in Bedford County is leading to hazy skies, a smoky smell, and air quality impacts. Limit time outside, especially if you are sensitive. Hazy and smoky through the night. Limited visibility at times. Cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Low spots as cold as the upper 20s. Higher ridges near 40 overnight.

THURSDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and low visibility. Another hazy and smoky day as winds are still out of the south. Stay tuned for updates. Staying sunny for the afternoon and very mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s with most into the mid 60s. A really nice afternoon. Temperatures falling into the 50s during the evening. Mostly clear for the night and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We’re watching for our next system and shower potential along a cold front Friday night. Right now rain looks very limited and if the front holds off long enough, there could be a few spotty showers into early Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy early and cool. Temperatures into the 40s. The longer the clouds hold off, the higher our temperatures will be. Breezy at times for the day and a nice afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 60s. We may be into the upper 60s if the front holds off long enough and we have more sunshine. Overall a nice day and dry. Increasing clouds late day and mostly cloudy into the evening with an isolated shower. A few isolated to spotty showers overnight. More spotty along the Alleghenies but very little rain elsewhere. Minimal rainfall totals. Still breezy at night. Lows into the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds early and cool with temperatures in the 40s. An isolated shower early possible depending on the front but then dry. Decreasing clouds and partly cloudy during the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 50s and breezy. Mostly clear into the evening. Overnight lows into the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and plenty of sunshine. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day but cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s and breezy. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and plenty of sunshine. Mainly sunny for the day but chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Very cold with lows in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine to start and cold with temperatures into the 30s. A chilly day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and increasing clouds. Right now, we’re watching for the potential of our next system to be sometime around Tuesday/Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates. Lows around 40.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.