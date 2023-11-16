Toyota Press Pass: James Madison welcomes App State in home finale

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since a thrilling 32-28 come from behind victory a season ago, James Madison and Appalachian State will meet.

Trailing 28-3 a season ago, the Dukes rallied for 29 unanswered points to defeat the Mountaineers in Boone.

JMU enters the contest 10-0, one of just seven teams with an undefeated record.

Meanwhile, App State is making its first trip to Harrisonburg since the 2008 season.

The Mountaineers enter the contest 6-4, winners of three straight games. The offense is led by quarterback Joey Aguilar. After taking over for an injured Ryan Burger during the first half of the season opener, Aguilar has thrived. He’s tied for first in the Sun Belt Conference with 26 touchdown passes.

Running back Nate Noel is averaging 5.1 yards per carry to go with his five touchdowns. He has 766 rushing yards this season.

At receiver, App State is led by Kaedin Robinson who has six receiving touchdowns.

JMU seniors will be honored during pregame festivities as Saturday marks the last home game at Bridgeforth Stadium. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

News and Notes

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud received Sun Belt Player of the Week honors for his performance against UConn. McCloud, who received the honor for a second-straight week, threw for a career-high 457 yards and four touchdowns. McCloud threw for the second-most passing yards by a JMU quarterback in a game. In addition, McCloud was named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. McCloud is the first JMU quarterback to be named a semifinalist for the award.

Defensive lineman James Carpenter is a finalist for the 2023 Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding college football player who started their career as a walk-on.

Wide receiver Reggie Brown was named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to college football’s outstanding FBS receiver at any position.

Defensive end Jalen Green is a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Green is the first JMU semifinalist for the country’s top defensive award.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.