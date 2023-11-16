Cream of the Crop
Virginia’s Miyares threatens litigation for JMU bowl game

James Madison takes the field during pregame introductions during a football game against UConn...
James Madison takes the field during pregame introductions during a football game against UConn on Nov. 11, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said he’d consider all legal options when it came to supporting the James Madison community and the future of their student-athletes as it relates to bowl eligibility.

Miyares showed on Thursday he meant what he said.

A law firm representing Miyares’ office wrote a letter to the NCAA that threatened to take legal action if JMU isn’t granted bowl eligibility.

The three page letter essentially lays the ground work for an antitrust lawsuit.

On Wednesday night, the NCAA denied JMU’s request for relief for full-bowl eligibility. The ruling means the Dukes can’t compete for a Sun Belt Conference Championship.

The only way JMU can play in a bowl game is if there’s not enough teams that win six games to fill all the bowls.

You can read the entire letter below.

Hunton Andrews Kurth Letter to NCAA threatening legal action regarding JMU bowl ineligibility...
Hunton Andrews Kurth Letter to NCAA threatening legal action regarding JMU bowl ineligibility (Page 1/3)(WHSV)
Hunton Andrews Kurth Letter to NCAA threatening legal action regarding JMU bowl ineligibility...
Hunton Andrews Kurth Letter to NCAA threatening legal action regarding JMU bowl ineligibility (Page 2/3)(WHSV)
Hunton Andrews Kurth Letter to NCAA threatening legal action regarding JMU bowl inelgibility...
Hunton Andrews Kurth Letter to NCAA threatening legal action regarding JMU bowl inelgibility (Page 3/3)(WHSV)

