Walk to End Alzheimer’s event raises $123,000 in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than $123,000 was raised to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association during this years Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Harrisonburg on Nov. 4.

The Alzheimer’s Association says teams are still fundraising to reach their main goal.

“We know that many teams are still fundraising and are hopeful that we will reach the Walk’s $135,000 goal,” said Tia Brown, walk manager. “Fundraising continues through the end of the year.”

The event was held at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, and the top fundraising participant was Rebecca Foster, a Luray resident and longtime fundraiser who raised $5,787. Foster said she wanted to find a way to help people fighting the disease.

“Over 12 years ago I became more aware of Alzheimer’s disease when I had a customer whose husband had Alzheimer’s. At first you wouldn’t have known he even had it, but as time went on you could see more and more signs of this deadly disease. This couple really opened my eyes to this disease and how I could help others going through the same thing,” said Foster. “I have lost some great people to this disease, including my grandmother, and witnessed how hard it is for the families to see their loved ones go through this”.

Brown said if people want to donate, they can visit this website and make a donation and learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.