Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Woman used dead child’s identity for 13 years to avoid criminal prosecution, feds say

In 2010, Christina Vaskovsky got a new Ohio driver’s license using the name, date of birth and...
In 2010, Christina Vaskovsky got a new Ohio driver’s license using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of the child who died more than four decades ago, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.(U.S. Secret Service)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Thursday after she was found to be using the identity of a dead child in an attempt to avoid pending criminal prosecution.

Christina Vaskovsky, 56, has been using the identity of a child who died in 1977 since 2010, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

Two years before she started using the dead child’s ID, Vaskovsky was indicted in Hamilton County for stealing $14,500 from her employer, Parker explained.

She failed to appear for her trial and a nationwide arrest warrant was issued, Parker said.

In 2010, Vaskovsky got a new Ohio driver’s license using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of the child who died more than four decades ago, according to Parker.

Parker explained that Vaskovsky used the identity for 13 years in a variety of ways, including:

  • Receiving $19,570 in food stamp benefits;
  • Filing bankruptcy to discharge nearly $128,000 in debt;
  • Obtaining Social Security disability benefits totaling nearly $36,000;
  • Providing the false identity upon being arrested for shoplifting in Kentucky;
  • Applying on five separate occasions for Economic Injury Disaster Loans;
  • Receiving more than $11,600 in unemployment benefits; and
  • Obtaining Supplemental Security Income disability benefits totaling $4,300.

She was arrested Thursday on charges of wire fraud, misusing a Social Security Number and aggravated identity theft, according to Parker.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
Crash cleared on I-81 N
Shot of police lights.
I-81 crash cleared
45-year-old Nanci Britner has been missing since June 28.
Family of missing Winchester woman looks to raise money for reward
In Page County the community is coming together to support a family in need. Seven years ago...
Page County community comes together to restore Stanley family’s home

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Smoke and haze through the end of the week
WHSV's Air3 gives a view of the SNP fire.
Vehicle fire spreads to Shenandoah National Park, SNP says
Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry
Quaker Run wildfire continues to burn
This week Virginia U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced over $4 million in federal...
Kaine and Warner announce $4 million in federal grants for conservation in Virginia
With ESPN’s College GameDay at James Madison University on Saturday there is going to be a lot...
JMU taking steps to ensure safety ahead of GameDay weekend