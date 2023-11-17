AAA offers tips when traveling with kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A lot of people will be traveling this holiday season, and if you have kids, you need to be prepared.

Austin Needels is a AAA Travel advisor and joins us on Here @ Home to help us all travel easier.

Needels says to avoid buying basic economy tickets. He explains basic economy tickets have restrictions and most of the time you don’t get to choose your seat, so you could be spilt up on opposite sides of the plane.

He also says that most planes now a days have Wi-Fi but just in case they don’t - be sure to download movies/shows on your mobile device ahead of time. While you’re flying, it’s a good idea to seat children by the window so they can see what’s going on.

During the flight keep kids entertained with snacks, stickers, color bookings, the movies/shows you downloaded before or toys that don’t make noise (the neighboring passengers will appreciate it) Also airplanes can get cold so keep children cozy with a sweater or sweatshirt and you could even bring a blanket.

Also, Needels gives us advice when hitting the roads, and says to stop by your local AAA store to get some handy items to help out in an emergency.

Visit aaa.com to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.