Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is pulling seven brands of eye drops from its online marketplace after guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA informed the online seller the eyedrops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved yet.

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.

Just last month, the FDA also had major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves.

Those products were made in a facility where bacteria were found in the production areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
WHSV's Air3 gives a view of the SNP fire.
I-64 W vehicle fire spreads to Shenandoah National Park, SNP says
Smoke and haze from Bedford Co. fire seen around the Valley from our Pepsi of Central Virginia...
Nearby wildfire smoke reduces air quality- Smoke Forecast
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
“This is the first step towards accountability,” Newport News mom sentenced
45-year-old Nanci Britner has been missing since June 28.
Family of missing Winchester woman looks to raise money for reward

Latest News

FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
A hawk crashes through a coffeehouse window in Providence, Rhode Island.
Hawk shatters window at coffee shop
President Joe Biden speaks while sitting next to other leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic...
Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown, pushing budget fight into new year
FILE - President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador chat prior to...
Biden and Mexico’s leader will meet in California. Fentanyl, migrants and Cuba are on the agenda