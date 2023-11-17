Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Cassidy Plautz

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Cassidy Plautz started running during her sophomore year at Wilson Memorial High School. This season, she was the highest female finisher in all six cross country events.

“I’ve grown as an individual and as a teammate,” said Plautz.

In the span of only two years, Plautz has earned First Team All-District and All-Region honors on the track.

“She always has a smile and eases the situation of the day,” said Wilson Memorial assistant cross country coach Vinny Leo.

Plautz is perhaps even more impressive in the classroom, where she leads her peers as valedictorian. She is also captain of the academic team, a National Merit Scholar, and competes on the robotics team.

“My main goal is to develop more sustainable solutions for aerospace generic use because the current ones are not as reliable or cost efficient.”

Plautz is also a drum major in the marching regiment and a clarinet player in the band.

“Her approach towards her own musicianship is something she carries and shares with those around her,” said Wilson Memorial band director Matt Barraclough.

Plautz is still exploring college opportunities and for now, she is focused on running towards her goals on and off the track.

“I look back at what classes I’ve taken and I’m satisfied with what I’ve achieved.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.