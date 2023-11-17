Cream of the Crop
Cub Run PTA treasurer facing embezzlement charge

A Cub Run Elementary School Parent Teacher Association executive board member was arrested for...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - A Cub Run Elementary School Parent Teacher Association executive board member was arrested for alleged embezzlement.

According to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Taylor, the Treasurer of the Cub Run Elementary School PTA, was charged and later released on a PR Bond.

Taylor faces one count of alleged felony embezzlement for an amount greater than $1,000.

A statement from Cub Run Elementary School was sent out to parents, and you can read that statement below.

Dear Cub Run Parents,

Several weeks ago, the Cub Run Elementary PTA leadership became aware of some suspicious activity with the organization’s financial record keeping. After some further investigation, it appeared that the issues may have been the result of inappropriate actions by a member of the PTA executive board. While the PTA is a separate entity from the school with its own leadership and governance structure, the two organizations do work closely together. As a result, the PTA leadership informed school and division leaders about their concerns. Collectively, it was decided that the information should be turned over to law enforcement for further investigation. On Monday, November 6, the PTA president was informed that a suspect has been charged in the case. While we will withhold judgment as the legal process works itself out, the school and PTA leadership felt it was important to notify the school community about this situation. Please know that everything possible is being done to ensure the integrity of the funds that are raised to support the wonderful students and staff at CRES. Thank you for your continued support of our students, our staff, and our school.

Sincerely,

Sharon Martz

Cub Run Principal

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information.

