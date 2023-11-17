Dayton hires new town manager

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - After months of searching the Town of Dayton has hired a new town manager. The Dayton Town Council voted unanimously earlier in the week to hire Brian Borne as its next town manager.

Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson said that Borne’s extensive experience working in local administration was the biggest factor in the decision.

“It was important for council to have somebody that had experience so we weren’t going to have to be paying consults to groom a less experienced candidate. That was one of the things that was important to us as we went through the interview process,” said Jackson.

Borne had most recently been working as the City Manager of Monroe, North Carolina. Prior to that, he served in numerous positions with the City of Monroe, including the Director of Downtown Monroe. He also served as the Executive Director for the Gastonia Downtown Development Corporation, in Gastonia, North Carolina.

“He’s got extensive experience in economic downtown development which will benefit both the businesses and the town’s quality of life. He is committed to working with the businesses and the residents of Dayton so we’re very excited to have him come on board,” said Jackson.

Jackson said that once Borne has gotten his feet wet in the new position there will be a town hall meeting held for Dayton residents to come out and meet him. He said that improving the town’s infrastructure will remain a top priority under Borne.

“We are in our final stages of purchasing land for an additional water storage facility. Once we’ve secured that land we’re looking forward to getting that under construction. Obviously, we put the new water treatment plant in that came online in February but there is still the matter of replacing water and sewer lines, that’s been a goal for both council and public works to continue finding out where the worst areas are and getting those taken care of,” said Jackson.

Borne will take over as Dayton’s chief administrator on November 27.

