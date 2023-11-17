Grottoes to host ‘Transition Bowl’ for JMU football’s successful season

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes might be playing with a chip on their shoulder this weekend after last night’s decision from the NCAA denying them bowl eligibility, but the town of Grottoes plans to celebrate JMU football’s successful season another way.

The town will honor the James Madison University football team on Dec 2 at Painter Park in what they’re calling the Transition Bowl.

“They have won the heart of the entire Shenandoah Valley and even I think respect from the folks across the Commonwealth and maybe across into West Virginia because they’re a solid program and they’re professional and they’re very inviting and warm and friendly,” Mike Betts, organizer for the Transition Bowl said.

A story that has followed the Dukes’ since their successful transition from FCS to FBS is their ineligibility to play in a bowl game.

Betts said he knows rules are rules, but he wanted to celebrate the successes the JMU football brings to the Valley.

“It’s just fun, just a way for a little town like Grottoes to say thank you JMU for all the attention you bring to the Valley and excitement of cheering on the football team,” Betts said.

The “bowl” will consist of tailgating, a 2k run, trophy ceremony and more.

Betts said they’re hoping the football team along with cheerleaders and the Marching Royal Dukes can be in attendance for the celebration.

“It’s all good nature but at the same time it’s the least our small little community can say hey we still appreciate all you have done for the greater Shenandoah Valley,” Betts said.

The Bowl will start at 1 p.m.

