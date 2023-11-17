Quaker Run Fire 100% contained, National Park Service says

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Quaker Run Fire in Madison County is now 100% contained, according to the National Park Service.

This doesn’t mean the fire is out: NPS points out that the fire continues to burn inside containment lines in small, localized areas.

In its announcement Friday, November 17, NPS says crews assigned to this fire are continuing to patrol and repair trails, roads, and other areas as needed. Additionally, one crew will assist Shenandoah National Park with a new, approximately 20-acre wildfire in the southern area of the park.

Areas near both fires are closed to the public for safety concerns.

NPS says air quality is currently moderate. Additional information is available at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/air/webcams.htm?site=shen

Trail closures remain in effect in Shenandoah National Park. For more information on that, visit https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/quaker-run-fire-information.htm.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.