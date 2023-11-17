Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Regular season rematches highlight region semifinals

The Spotswood Trailblazers take the field against Monticello on Nov. 10, 2023
The Spotswood Trailblazers take the field against Monticello on Nov. 10, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The region semifinals kickoff Friday night across the Shenandoah Valley and two of the three matchups feature rematches from the last week of the regular season.

In Region 3C, Spotswood travels to Bridgewater for a rematch with Turner Ashby. The Trailblazers took down the Knights 35-34 in overtime on Nov. 3. Spotswood is coming off a region quarterfinal win over Monticello while Turner Ashby is coming off a win against Heritage.

In Region 2B is another regular season rematch as Strasburg travels to Woodstock to take on No. 1 seed Central. The Falcons defeated the Rams on Nov. 3 28-7. Strasburg is coming off a home win against Fort Defiance while Central took down Stuarts Draft in the region quarterfinals.

The winner of the game will face either Clarke County or Riverheads for the Region 2B Championship.

Friday’s Schedule

  • Region 3C semifinals: Spotswood at Turner Ashby | 7 p.m.
  • Region 2B semifinals: Strasburg at Central | 7 p.m.
  • Region 2B semifinals: Clarke County at Riverheads | 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Schedule

  • Class A Quarterfinal: East Hardy at Williamstown | Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
WHSV's Air3 gives a view of the SNP fire.
I-64 W vehicle fire spreads to Shenandoah National Park, SNP says
Crash cleared on I-81 N
45-year-old Nanci Britner has been missing since June 28.
Family of missing Winchester woman looks to raise money for reward
Shot of police lights.
I-81 crash cleared

Latest News

Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Cassidy Plautz
Riverheads senior Caden Cook-Cash intercepts a Madison County pass and returns it for a touchdown
Riverheads INT named Rockingham Insurance top play
Jarvis ranks his top teams across the Shenandoah Valley heading into the region quarterfinals
Jarvis' Juggernauts: Region Semifinals
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner was named the Commanders Coach of the Week
Turner named Commanders Coach of the Week