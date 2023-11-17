Regular season rematches highlight region semifinals

(WHSV) - The region semifinals kickoff Friday night across the Shenandoah Valley and two of the three matchups feature rematches from the last week of the regular season.

In Region 3C, Spotswood travels to Bridgewater for a rematch with Turner Ashby. The Trailblazers took down the Knights 35-34 in overtime on Nov. 3. Spotswood is coming off a region quarterfinal win over Monticello while Turner Ashby is coming off a win against Heritage.

In Region 2B is another regular season rematch as Strasburg travels to Woodstock to take on No. 1 seed Central. The Falcons defeated the Rams on Nov. 3 28-7. Strasburg is coming off a home win against Fort Defiance while Central took down Stuarts Draft in the region quarterfinals.

The winner of the game will face either Clarke County or Riverheads for the Region 2B Championship.

Friday’s Schedule

Region 3C semifinals: Spotswood at Turner Ashby | 7 p.m.

Region 2B semifinals: Strasburg at Central | 7 p.m.

Region 2B semifinals: Clarke County at Riverheads | 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Schedule

Class A Quarterfinal: East Hardy at Williamstown | Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

