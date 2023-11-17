Robles’ brace leads JMU to NCAA first round win over Pittsburgh
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Rodrigo Robles’ two goals helped lead James Madison to a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament on Thursday night.
Alex Krakowiak gave JMU an early 1-0 lead in the 11 minutes into the match. A few minutes later, Pitt tied the match. Then, Robles scored to give JMU a 2-1 lead. Pitt tied the match before halftime.
In the 57th minute, Robles got the ball in front of the net and scored his second goal of the night to give JMU a 3-2 lead, a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
The Dukes advance to the second round to take on Georgetown on Sunday.
