Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Robles’ brace leads JMU to NCAA first round win over Pittsburgh

James Madison head coach Paul Zazenski on the sidelines during a home match against Virginia on...
James Madison head coach Paul Zazenski on the sidelines during a home match against Virginia on Sept. 12, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Rodrigo Robles’ two goals helped lead James Madison to a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament on Thursday night.

Alex Krakowiak gave JMU an early 1-0 lead in the 11 minutes into the match. A few minutes later, Pitt tied the match. Then, Robles scored to give JMU a 2-1 lead. Pitt tied the match before halftime.

In the 57th minute, Robles got the ball in front of the net and scored his second goal of the night to give JMU a 3-2 lead, a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

The Dukes advance to the second round to take on Georgetown on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
WHSV's Air3 gives a view of the SNP fire.
I-64 W vehicle fire spreads to Shenandoah National Park, SNP says
Crash cleared on I-81 N
45-year-old Nanci Britner has been missing since June 28.
Family of missing Winchester woman looks to raise money for reward
Shot of police lights.
I-81 crash cleared

Latest News

James Madison takes the field during pregame introductions during a football game against UConn...
Virginia’s Miyares threatens litigation for JMU bowl game
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti during pregame warmups before the Dukes take on UConn on...
Toyota Press Pass: James Madison welcomes App State in home finale
James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan speaks to his team during a timeout of a basketball game...
James Madison women’s basketball cruises past Longwood
A James Madison fan holds up a sign, "Let them bowl," during a football game against UConn on...
NCAA rejects latest JMU appeal for bowl eligibility