Suspect arrested after wild police chase and trooper-involved shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect led police on a wild car chase Thursday in Jackson County, Ohio that resulted in a trooper-involved shooting.

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, a little after 11 a.m. Thursday, a man was driving a pickup truck recklessly in the parking lot of a gas station in Jackson.

They say the driver, 36-year-old Dakota Lansing, who’s from Piketon, took off as a trooper pulled in.

The release says a trooper tried to pull the suspect over, but Lansing kept going, leading troopers and deputies on a chase.

Lansing is accused of driving fast in the wrong direction on Route 32.

The release says troopers used stop sticks and intentionally hit the truck with their cruisers, but Lansing kept fleeing.

They say the driver turned onto Smokey Hollow Road in Pike County, Ohio and drove off-road through a wooded area and into a field. Troopers made intentional contact with the truck again.

According to the release, “The suspect then struck a patrol car, and a trooper fired shots.”

The release says after shots were fired, Lansing went to a home on Sleepy Hollow Road, and he was eventually taken into custody there.

Lansing has been charged with felonious assault on a police officer and failure to comply with the order of an officer.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail after being cleared to leave the hospital.

No officers were physically hurt during the incident, the release says.

