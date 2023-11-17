Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

West Virginia State Police whistleblower accepts plea agreement in domestic case

(WSAZ archives)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A whistleblower whose anonymous letters revealed serious allegations of wrongdoing within the West Virginia State Police has accepted a plea agreement in a domestic case.

According to Ritchie County Prosecutor Samuel Rogers, per terms of the agreement, former State Police Cpl. Joseph Comer, 40, pleaded guilty to violation of a protective order and no contest to misdemeanor domestic battery.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the felony strangulation charge will be dismissed, officials say.

The violation order plea pertains to contact Comer had with the victim while on bond, a violation of the bond agreement.

Per terms of the agreement, Comer will serve one-year deferred adjudication which the prosecutor says includes successful completion of a batterer intervention program.

Upon successful completion of the one-year deferred adjudication, the court will formally accept Comer’s plea agreement and sentence him to time served, the prosecutor confirms.

The no contest plea to domestic battery will also be dismissed, upon successful completion of the deferred adjudication.

According to the defense, the plan is to pursue a civil suit against WVSP related to allegations of retaliatory conduct involving the whistleblower letter.

Those letters triggered a broad investigation into alleged wrongdoing by the State Police, allegations that included falsified overtime and a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the State Police Training Academy.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV's Air3 gives a view of the SNP fire.
Royal Orchard fire spreads to Shenandoah National Park, SNP says
Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
This photo shows the flames on the mountain at night.
Nearby wildfire smoke reduces air quality- Smoke Forecast
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
“This is the first step towards accountability,” Newport News mom sentenced
45-year-old Nanci Britner has been missing since June 28.
Family of missing Winchester woman looks to raise money for reward

Latest News

Two local businesses in the Valley have teamed up to help those in need. Holloway Roofing in...
Holloway Roofing and L & S Diner partner to offer free meals to those in need
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More sunshine into the weekend
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
A Cub Run Elementary School Parent Teacher Association executive board member was arrested for...
Cub Run PTA treasurer facing embezzlement charge
Dakota Lansing has been charged with felonious assault on a police officer and failure to...
Suspect arrested after wild police chase and trooper-involved shooting