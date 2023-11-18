Cream of the Crop
College GameDay crew stays on top behind-the-scenes process

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ESPN’s production team preps week after week to customize the shows for each campus.

The group effort behind the scenes makes each show great but producers said safety remains a priority.

“Safety is always at the forefront of all of our events, so we have our own internal security team. We also work with the local PD and the university just to make sure everybody has a great experience all around,” ESPN’s College GameDay Managing Producer Lindsey Lloyd said.

Lindsay Lloyd says the team embraces the crowd’s anticipation while booting up equipment.

College GameDay will be airing live on JMU’s Quad, in front of Wilson Hall before the big football game against Appalachian State.

The announcement came a week before showtime, so the production team said staying prepared is a big factor behind the scenes.

“We’re very much a traveling circus — so once we get the go-ahead of where we’re going, we all activated our different areas. We have just over 100 crewmembers that come from all over the country and set up and break down our infrastructure each week‚” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said her team has never seen a crowd turnout this high on a Friday while getting work done behind the scenes. She described the lookout into the crowd as robust — imagining the crowd that will come out on the day of the special.

