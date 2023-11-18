ESPN’s Rece Davis and Desmond Howard talk JMU football
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ESPN’s College GameDay goes on the air Saturday at 9 a.m. and two prominent faces of the show spoke with the media ahead of the busy weekend.
Host Rece Davis and Desmond Howard touched on a number of topics, including:
- GameDay’s third visit to Harrisonburg
- The rise of JMU’s football program since the show’s last visit in 2017
- Why the show chose to come to JMU this week
- Celebrating GameDay’s 30th anniversary on the road
- JMU’s bowl status and whether they agree or disagree with the NCAA’s decision
You can check out the videos below in case you missed coverage on WHSV from Friday.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.