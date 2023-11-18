ESPN’s Rece Davis and Desmond Howard talk JMU football

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ESPN’s College GameDay goes on the air Saturday at 9 a.m. and two prominent faces of the show spoke with the media ahead of the busy weekend.

Host Rece Davis and Desmond Howard touched on a number of topics, including:

GameDay’s third visit to Harrisonburg

The rise of JMU’s football program since the show’s last visit in 2017

Why the show chose to come to JMU this week

Celebrating GameDay’s 30th anniversary on the road

JMU’s bowl status and whether they agree or disagree with the NCAA’s decision

I asked Desmond Howard if he thought JMU should be bowl-eligible.



"Hell yeah they should be in a bowl game. Absolutely!"



(He acknowledges it got him warmed up for @stephenasmith and his First Take appearance 😂) pic.twitter.com/4f6dsOe5h7 — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) November 17, 2023

ESPN's Rece Davis discusses returning to the Shenandoah Valley to host College GameDay for a third time

ESPN's Rece Davis, Desmond Howard talk what impresses them watching JMU football

ESPN's Rece Davis, Desmond Howard weigh in on NCAA denying JMU bowl waiver

