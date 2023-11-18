JMU men’s basketball escapes Radford, stays unbeaten

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball eked out a 76-73 win over Radford on Friday.

The Dukes improve to 4-0 to start the season. Terrence Edwards led the Dukes with 21 points while pulling down seven boards. TJ Bickerstaff added 20 points and eight rebounds while Julien Wooden had 15 points for the purple and gold.

The Dukes racked up the second-largest attendance in program history with 8,014 fans at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison returns to the court on Tuesday when the Dukes face Southern Illinois in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

