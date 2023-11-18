Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU Special Collections preserving College GameDay signs

JMU Special Collections is hoping to keep the College GameDay memories alive forever by...
JMU Special Collections is hoping to keep the College GameDay memories alive forever by preserving signs from Saturday’s show.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Special Collections is hoping to keep the College GameDay memories alive forever by preserving signs from Saturday’s show.

They have signs from 2015 and 2017 when ESPN’s College GameDay was here before and are hoping to collect even more on Saturday.

”Our mission is to document the Central Shenandoah Valley history as well as the history of JMU so a big part of JMU is the student experience this is a way we can document the student experience in a really fun and exciting way through the College GameDay posters,” Kate Morris, head of Special Collections at JMU said.

Morris said they will have a table set up outside of Moody Hall on Saturday for people to drop their signs after the College GameDay show finishes.

“In addition to preserving the posters we have digitized them so the digitized images as well as description that describes each poster is available on the libraries website,” Morris said.

She said they will add descriptions so years down the road people understand the meaning or jokes behind the posters.

The digital versions can be found here.

Morris said if you don’t have a chance to stop by the table at Moody Hall but still want your poster kept, you can email JMU Special Collections at this address library-special@jmu.edu.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV's Air3 gives a view of the SNP fire.
Royal Orchard fire spreads to Shenandoah National Park, SNP says
A Cub Run Elementary School Parent Teacher Association executive board member was arrested for...
Cub Run PTA treasurer facing embezzlement charge
Photo of an MD-87 over the fire
Smoke and haze from wildfire impacting the Valley
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
“This is the first step towards accountability,” Newport News mom sentenced
Grottoes to host 'Transition Bowl'
Grottoes to host ‘Transition Bowl’ for JMU football’s successful season

Latest News

College GameDay approaches
Local restaurants anticipate GameDay crowds
The campus of James Madison University was buzzing with excitement Friday as students prepared...
JMU students camp out for days to get into College GameDay pit
Good Samaritan Fund helps VMRC residents
Local retirement community helps those who’ve outlived their resources
Vaccine generic
School vaccination numbers for central Shenandoah health district for kindergarteners