JMU Special Collections preserving College GameDay signs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Special Collections is hoping to keep the College GameDay memories alive forever by preserving signs from Saturday’s show.

They have signs from 2015 and 2017 when ESPN’s College GameDay was here before and are hoping to collect even more on Saturday.

”Our mission is to document the Central Shenandoah Valley history as well as the history of JMU so a big part of JMU is the student experience this is a way we can document the student experience in a really fun and exciting way through the College GameDay posters,” Kate Morris, head of Special Collections at JMU said.

Morris said they will have a table set up outside of Moody Hall on Saturday for people to drop their signs after the College GameDay show finishes.

“In addition to preserving the posters we have digitized them so the digitized images as well as description that describes each poster is available on the libraries website,” Morris said.

She said they will add descriptions so years down the road people understand the meaning or jokes behind the posters.

The digital versions can be found here.

Morris said if you don’t have a chance to stop by the table at Moody Hall but still want your poster kept, you can email JMU Special Collections at this address library-special@jmu.edu.

